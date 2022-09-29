Sardar teaser: Karthi plays a legendary spy

Actor-film producer Suriya on Thursday released the teaser of Sardar, which stars his brother Karthi in the lead role. Helmed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, the film seems to be a spy thriller. And the teaser never lets us forget this fact as it, time after time, emphasises the fact that this film is, indeed, hand to god, about the adventures experienced by a spy, whose case records almost enjoy the status of legend in the spy circle.

Judging from the teaser, Sardar seems to unravel in two different timelines. The fashion sense of the hero in some scenes suggests a part of the film may be happening in the 80s. And there is another part, in which we see modern spy rooms with military-grade spying tools. There are typewriters and there are high-tech gadgets. There is also a young Karthi and then there is an old Karthi. He may be old but he hasn’t forgotten his training as a spy. And he takes on young and heavily armed security guards with bare hands, which are also cuffed. “Once a spy, always a spy,” we’re told.

“This film has demanded a lot of creative effort out of us. Very proud to present the grand teaser of #Sardar. Need all your love,” tweeted Karthi, while sharing the teaser of Sardar.

Sardar also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. The film is written by M.R Pon Parthipan, Roju and Bipin Ragu. It will hit theatres during the Deepavali holiday.

In the meantime, Karthi is waiting for the release of his most-awaited movie, Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film is due in cinemas this Friday.