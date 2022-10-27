scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Sardar box office collection day 6: Karthi’s film heads towards Rs 75 cr mark, sprints ahead of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Karthi's Sardar is having its dreaming run in Telugu stats Telungana and Andhra Pradesh

Sardar new posterSardar new poster

On the back of positive reviews and word-of-mouth appreciation, festive release Karthi’s Sardar is heading towards a Rs 75 crore payday at the box office. The film, which is being appreciated for its taut story and good performances, effortlessly crossed Rs 50-crore mark within 5 days, and is slowly inching towards Rs 75-crore mark at the box office. The film, which was released on October 21, has left Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince trailing behind.

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Karthi’s Sardar is having a great run in the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the film has become a profitable venture for the distributors as it broke even on day 6 of its release.

Indian Express rated the film with 3.5 stars and wrote, “One of the significant differences between PS Mithran’s film and the generic affairs is that the director treats the genre and the audience with respect.”

ALSO READ |Sardar movie review: Karthi-PS Mithran’s film is the firecracker this Diwali needed

After the grand success of Sardar, the makers have announced a sequel to the film in the recently-held success meet. Starring Laila, Rashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey in the lead role, Sardar is a spy-thriller that has Karthi playing two roles. The actor also said that he is a relieved man after the film’s success. Karthi said: “People have been asking me if I am happy now that the film has emerged a hit. I reply that I am peaceful and relieved.”

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince is yet to touch Rs. 50 crore mark. The film has so far minted a little over Rs. 40 crore according to industry trackers. However, Sivakarthikeyan film has turned out to be a profitable venture as the makers had sold the satellite and streaming rights for a good sum.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:15:16 pm
