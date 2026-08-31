Sardar 2 trailer: Karthi returns as Agent Bose; S J Suryah sets up a deadly face-off

The makers of Sardar are back with a sequel to the 2022 film. Starring Karthi in the lead as Agent Sardar, Sardar 2 brings a new chapter from the life of Chandra Bose. Directed by P S Mithran, the trailer offers a glimpse into the plot of the latest film in the franchise. The sequel appears to function as both a sequel and a prequel, exploring Agent Sardar’s story while also taking forward the present-day story of his son, Vijay Prakash, with Karthi playing both characters.

The trailer begins with an old man saying, “Before the idiot comes, the festival of Thaipusam will arrive.” To this, a woman responds, “Uncle, he is about to come.” Soon, we are introduced to Karthi’s character Vijay Prakash. He says, “I have received a new booking in Madras. Will have to leave quickly for that.”

He appears to be referring to a new spy assignment. Soon, we hear Achyuth Kumar’s character say, “He is the only agent who knows Japanese.” However, a worried Malavika Mohanan is heard asking, “How do we solve a case that involves 30,000 lives with just a train?”

Story continues below this ad

Achyuth then leaves Vijay with a huge responsibility. “We can’t let even a single person die,” he says. The trailer soon suggests that the mission has been accomplished, with Achyuth declaring, “Mission accomplished. Successful.”

However, Vijay remains unconvinced. “No sir, I think something is fishy,” he says.

ALSO READ | Master Ravi: Child star who challenged Shashi Kapoor, earned Rs 3,500 daily as ‘Junior Amitabh’

‘It is killing me’: Vijay Prakash haunted by the mission

Malavika Mohanan’s character attempts to console him, telling him, “You have saved so many lives. You will have to live with it.” The dialogue appears to hint at the emotional cost of the mission and the lives that may have been saved at a price. The film seems to explore the psychological and emotional dimensions of being a spy, with Vijay Prakash shown in an increasingly vulnerable state of mind.

Story continues below this ad

Despite having saved numerous lives, something continues to haunt him. “No, it is killing me. I can’t let this go until my last breath. It is bothering me,” he says in frustration.

S J Suryah’s ‘Dagger’ threatens the nation

The trailer then introduces S J Suryah’s character, in the role of antagonist, who appears to pose a major threat to the nation.

“If Bose will get to know about this, he will return,” a voice is heard saying.

That sets the stage for the return of Agent Chandra Bose. Karthi is then shown sporting grey hair as the veteran spy, once again stepping into his action avatar.

Story continues below this ad

The trailer culminates in a face-off between S J Suryah’s Dagger and Agent Chandra Bose, setting up what appears to be one of the film’s biggest confrontations.

Sardar 2 promises a bigger spy-action spectacle

While Sequel was announced soon after the success of Sardar in 2022, the film went on floors in 2024 and is finally set to release on September 10. Produced by Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, Sardar 2 is said to be bigger in scale than its predecessor, with the makers positioning it as a more ambitious spy-action thriller.

The film is written by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi credited for the screenplay. It also stars Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others.