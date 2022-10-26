Sardar 2 teaser: Karthi is disgraced as ‘son of a traitor’ and sent off on a new mission

Buoyed by the success of Sardar, the makers of the film wasted no time in announcing its sequel. A media event was arranged on Tuesday in Chennai to mark the film’s success. At the event, the makers unveiled an announcement teaser for Sardar 2.

The teaser begins with a top official onboarding Karthi’s Vijay Prakash into his spy agency. Vijay is informed that he has been fired from the police department for disrupting a huge operation of the government. And he’s further disgraced as the ‘son of a traitor’. He has to bear the shame and uproot his whole life for the sake of his job. And the teaser ends abruptly as Vijay’s handler mulls over his code name.

Sardar was released last week coinciding with the Diwali celebration. Written and directed by PS Mithran, the film also had Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday, Laila, Rithvik and Munishkanth in supporting roles. The movie was released along with Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince. Even though both the films got mixed reviews, the Karthi-starrer minted more moolah than Prince.