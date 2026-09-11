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Sardar 2 box office collection day 1: Karthi’s film collects Rs 6.8 cr, fails to surpass Viruman
Sardar 2 box office collection day 1: Karthi's Sardar 2 opened to a Rs 4.50 crores net collection on Day 1, a start that falls short of his 2022 blockbuster Viruman but edges past Kaithi's modest 2019 opening.
Sardar 2 box office collection day 1: Karthi’s spy action thriller Sardar 2 kicked off its theatrical run with a solid opening day, collecting Rs 4.50 crores net in India and pushing its worldwide gross past the Rs 6.80 crores mark.
The film, directed by PS Mithran, hit screens on Thursday, September 10, running across 3,950 shows in India with an overall occupancy of 24.5%. Currently, the Day 1 India gross stands at Rs 5.30 crores, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk. Overseas markets contributed a further Rs 1.50 crores in gross collections, rounding out the film’s worldwide opening-day total at Rs 6.80 crores.
The opening day business was split across the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions, with the Tamil version driving the bulk of the India net collections, reflecting the franchise’s stronger pull in its home market. Advance bookings ahead of release had already signalled moderate but steady demand, with the film registering an advance gross of over Rs 1 crores before its Thursday debut.
Compared to Karthi’s earlier films, Sardar 2’s opening sits in familiar territory rather than record-breaking one. Kaithi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed thriller that remains one of Karthi’s most celebrated performances, opened at Rs 5.5 crores gross on Day 1, eventually going on to gross around Rs 106 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Sulthan, released during the pandemic-era restrictions, opened stronger with the Tamil Nadu gross of around Rs 6.6 crores, described as Karthi’s career-best opener at the time. Viruman surpassed both, opening to a Day 1 gross of Rs 8.8 crores, going on to gross an Rs 63 crores worldwide.
Also Read: Sardar 2 movie review: Karthi’s sequel is bigger, but never better
About the film
A sequel to the 2022 hit Sardar, the film reunites Mithran with Karthi in the lead role, backed by an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Luthfudeen, Ashish Vidyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, and Avinash. Music for the spy actioner has been composed by Sam CS, who also handles the background score. The story, written by Mithran alongside Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, continues the franchise’s espionage-driven narrative that made the original a fan favourite.
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