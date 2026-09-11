Sardar 2 box office collection day 1: Karthi’s film collects Rs 6.8 cr, fails to surpass Viruman

Sardar 2 box office collection day 1: Karthi’s spy action thriller Sardar 2 kicked off its theatrical run with a solid opening day, collecting Rs 4.50 crores net in India and pushing its worldwide gross past the Rs 6.80 crores mark.

The film, directed by PS Mithran, hit screens on Thursday, September 10, running across 3,950 shows in India with an overall occupancy of 24.5%. Currently, the Day 1 India gross stands at Rs 5.30 crores, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk. Overseas markets contributed a further Rs 1.50 crores in gross collections, rounding out the film’s worldwide opening-day total at Rs 6.80 crores.

The opening day business was split across the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions, with the Tamil version driving the bulk of the India net collections, reflecting the franchise’s stronger pull in its home market. Advance bookings ahead of release had already signalled moderate but steady demand, with the film registering an advance gross of over Rs 1 crores before its Thursday debut.