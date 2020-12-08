Sarath Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Sarath Kumar is asymptomatic. (Photo: Twitter/realradikaa)

Actor Raadhika on Tuesday confirmed that her husband Sarath Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. She added that Sarath Kumar is asymptomatic and has been placed under medical care.

“Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come (sic),” Radikaa wrote on her Twitter page.

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

Sarath Kumar is one of the fitness icons of Tamil cinema. Even at 66, he seemingly never misses his daily workouts. He keeps his fans inspired by frequently posting his workout pictures on social media.

Just a couple of days ago, he ran into Bollywood star Sonu Sood at a gym in Hyderabad. “There is nothing like hitting the gym at 5:30 am in the morning, met my dear friend after a long time and appreciated his efforts and acts of kindness during peak covid conditions taking care the needy hats off my buddy @SonuSood (sic),” the actor wrote while sharing a picture of himself with Sonu Sood.

There is nothing like hitting the gym at 5 30 am in the morning, met my dear friend after a long time and appreciated his efforts and acts of kindness during peak covid conditions taking care the needy hats off my buddy @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/8737uFnvPX — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) November 2, 2020

On Monday, Sarath Kumar shared the gym space with actor Rahman. “Mr.Supreme’s Pure dedication for work, tough competition, guess I have look the other way of life. Happen to bump into him at the gym,” wrote Rahman while posting Sarath’s workout pictures on Instagram.

Sarath Kumar is said to be currently staying at his sister’s house in Hyderabad. On the work front, the actor has director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Adangathey in the pipeline.

