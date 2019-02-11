Santosh Sivan and Rajinikanth to work together after 27 years

After back-to-back hits 2.0 and Petta, Superstar Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie with AR Murugadoss.

According to reports, the untitled film will go on floors from March. Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be cranking the camera.

Santosh last worked with Rajinikanth in Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film Thalapathy. The cinematographer took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. “Finally 😃 very excited to work with Rajini Sir after Thalapathy 😃,” the tweet read.

Finally 😃🤗 very excited to work with Rajini Sir after Thalapathy 😃 — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) February 10, 2019

AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming films such as Sarkar and Thupakki, will be teaming up with the superstar for the first time. Some speculate this might be Rajinikanth’s last movie before he turns his focus to his political career.

While the makers are yet to announce rest of the cast and crew, there are rumours that Keerthy Suresh, who has worked with Murugadoss in Sarkar, will share screen space with Rajinikanth. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth was last seen as a hostel warden with a dark past in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta. The film went on to become a huge hit worldwide and grossed over Rs 200 crore.