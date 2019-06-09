Santosh Sivan captures adorable moments of Rajinikanth with grandson

Rajinkanth is currently busy with the shoot of Darbar in Bombay, but he has managed to take some time out for his beloved grandson, Ved Krishna. Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who is cranking the camera for Darbar, has captured some adorable moments between the two and shared it on Twitter.

“Rajini Sir with his grandson – the only candid pics on my i phone 🤗 they were watching the monitor 😃”, Sivan tweeted.

Santosh Sivan and Rajinikanth last worked together in Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film, Thalapathy. They are reuniting after a gap of 27 years. AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming films such as Sarkar and Thupakki, will be teaming up with the superstar for the first time.

Rajinikanth will play the role of a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years. The film also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Bollywood actors Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil will also be seen in important roles. Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth’s science-fiction flick 2.0, will bankroll the film. The film is scheduled for a 2020 Pongal release.

Rajinikanth was last seen as a hostel warden with a dark past in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta. The film went on to become a huge hit worldwide and grossed over Rs 200 crore.