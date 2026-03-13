Santhosh Narayanan calls out Arivu over ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ credits, challenges him to a public debate: ‘You never responded once…’

Five years after “Enjoy Enjaami” became one of the most streamed Tamil songs in history, the dispute over who made it still has not been settled. On Friday, the conversation flared up again on social media, this time with music composer Santhosh Narayanan responding directly to a user’s post and challenging rapper Arivu to a public debate.

How “Enjoy Enjaami” credits row started again

A social media user on X shared “Enjoy Enjaami” this week, commenting on how a Tamil indie track had crossed borders and captivated audiences globally during the pandemic lockdown. Another user responded to that post alleging that singer Dhee and her father had stolen the song from Arivu. That allegation caught Santhosh Narayanan’s attention.

He quoted the post and pushed back: “Konjam rest edunga thambi (Rest a little, brother). Some useful info already available everywhere if you only look for it. This song idea was conceived by Dhee and also has some of her tunes in it. The core storyline and concept of the song was done by director Manikandan who was working on Kadaisi Vivasayi with me at the time. I composed, produced and created all the melodies in the song. Arivu wrote almost all the words and also performed. Some traditional Oppari lines were also adapted by Arivu. I only suggested the word ‘Enjaami’ like I always suggest for most of my songs like Rakitaa, Kanimaa etc. Thankfully, we live in a digital domain and every claim can and should be proven.”