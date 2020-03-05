Santhanam’s role in Biskoth has a Kamal Haasan connect

Biskoth is bankrolled by R Kannan’s Masala Pix. Biskoth is bankrolled by R Kannan’s Masala Pix.

Santhanam, who was last seen in Dagaalty, will play three characters in his next, Biskoth, a rom-com directed by R Kannan. The makers recently revealed the first look poster of Biskoth, which features Santhanam in Kamal Haasan’s Sakalakala Vallavan get-up.

With cool shades, the actor, clad in black, is seen on a retro motorbike, with a suitcase in one hand and a gun and rose in the other.

Biskoth also stars Tara Alisha Berry, Swathi Muppala, Anand Raj, Lollu Sabha Manohar, Rajendran and Sowcar Janaki.

The film will be shot in and around Chennai and Hyderabad. In an official statement, the makers had confirmed that the story of Biskoth revolves around a guy who works in a biscuit company and how he ends up owning it.

Produced by R Kannan’s Masala Pix, the film has music by Radhan of Adithya Varma fame.

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s has the much delayed Server Sundaram ready for release, besides a sci-fi film Dikkilona, in which he will be playing triple roles for the first time.

Dikkilona also has Harbhajan Singh in an important role.

