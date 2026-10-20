Sanju Samson books entire theatre to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 with teammates

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Rajinikanth’s action drama Jailer 2 has been unstoppable at the box office since its release last week. Amid the solid response, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who is a huge Rajinikanth fan, stepped out to watch the film. In fact, the cricket star booked an entire theatre to watch the superstar’s film with his family, friends, and teammates.
During a recent interview with NDTV, Samson opened up about his love for Rajinikanth’s films. “I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I’m actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn’t watch it,” he shared.
The cricketer further revealed that he booked an entire cinema hall to watch Jailer 2 with his loved ones. Several members of the Indian team, who understand Tamil, would also be joining him for the screening. ‘But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he added.
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Meanwhile, Jailer 2 has also been making headlines over Mohanlal’s limited screen time. The controversy intensified after mimicry artiste Joby Kodakara claimed that he had served as the Malayalam superstar’s body double in certain portions of the film. However, Jailer 2’s action director Chethan D’Souza recently issued a clarification regarding the rumours.
A fan asked Chethan in the comments section of his Instagram post, “Sir, two doubts: Why was Mohanlal sir’s intro trimmed? I hope there are quite a few scenes of stars that are trimmed. And my other question is: in the car scene (climax), did Mohanlal act in it himself or is it a dupe? There is a rumour circulating that a dupe acted in the scene.” Responding to the question about the climax sequence, Chethan wrote, “Its him,” confirming that Mohanlal himself performed the scene.
Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 hit action-thriller Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie is set to cross Rs 500 crore today.