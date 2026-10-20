Sanju Samson books entire theatre to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 with teammates

Rajinikanth’s action drama Jailer 2 has been unstoppable at the box office since its release last week. Amid the solid response, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who is a huge Rajinikanth fan, stepped out to watch the film. In fact, the cricket star booked an entire theatre to watch the superstar’s film with his family, friends, and teammates.

During a recent interview with NDTV, Samson opened up about his love for Rajinikanth’s films. “I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I’m actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn’t watch it,” he shared.