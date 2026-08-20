Sanjjanaa Galrani defends Trisha, Vijay amid trolling over I-Day event: ‘Talk about flaws’

Trisha Krishnan’s presence at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s Independence Day celebrations in Chennai has triggered renewed discussion around her equation with the politician. Actor and Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani has now come out in support of Trisha, questioning why the actor is being targeted instead of Vijay’s work as a politician.

Speaking to India Today, Sanjjanaa said the focus should be on Vijay’s work as a politician rather than Trisha’s presence at the August 15 celebrations at Fort St George. She questioned why a woman had been brought into the discussion at all.

“If you have the guts, then talk professionally about Thalapathy Vijay. Talk about his governance. Why are you talking about a woman? It’s extremely sad, and we have to look down on this situation and how it’s turned out to be. If it had been a man or a woman, I think, at this point in time, they are not able to find anything professionally against Thalapathy Vijay,” she said.

Sanjjanaa Galrani also defended Trisha’s right to keep her personal life private, arguing that the actor should not be judged over speculation about her equation with Vijay.

“It is very important to respect a woman of any stature. Trisha’s a successful actor who deserves an equal amount of respect. And whatever it is, it’s their personal choice. Why are you judging them based on their choice — whether they’re friends, husband and wife, or girlfriend-boyfriend? Talk about Vijay’s achievements as a politician. Talk about flaws. You won’t find any flaws, but that doesn’t mean you go ahead and target a woman,” she said.

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Trisha’s presence at Vijay’s Independence Day event sparked controversy

The episode also drew criticism from the DMK. The party’s official mouthpiece, Murasoli, criticised Vijay’s conduct in its August 18 editorial, questioning his decision to have an actor seated in the front row during the Independence Day ceremony. The editorial did not name Trisha and referred to her only as “an actor.”

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An excerpt from the editorial read, “The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him; without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other. It’s such a person, who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Murasoli also questioned how the public would react to Vijay’s conduct and claimed that even some of his supporters and TVK voters were “unable to accept” his behaviour.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

The controversy comes days after reports that Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam had withdrawn the divorce petition she filed against him before the Chengalpattu Family Court. According to the court order, Sangeetha appeared through video conference and told the court that she did not wish to continue with the proceedings. She also filed a withdrawal petition, following which the case was closed.

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February 2026, seeking to end her marriage to Vijay after more than two decades. The couple married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

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In her petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. She claimed that the alleged relationship had caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

The petition did not publicly name the female actor. However, Trisha’s name became linked to the allegations amid longstanding speculation about her equation with Vijay.

Trisha and Vijay’s public appearances

Trisha and Vijay’s public appearances have continued to fuel speculation. Soon after reports of Sangeetha’s divorce petition emerged, the two were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai.

Trisha was later spotted at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced, which also happened to be her birthday.

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She was also present at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, further drawing attention to their equation.

The speculation intensified again in June when Trisha wished Vijay on his 52nd birthday. Sharing a photograph from what appeared to be a birthday celebration, she wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿.”

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo. Their reunion in Leo in 2023 renewed interest in their pairing, while their subsequent public appearances have continued to attract attention.