Sanjay Dutt comes onboard Thalapathy 67: Bollywood star says he gave his nod after hearing the one-line story

All the rumours about Sanjay Dutt being part of Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 67, have turned out to be true. Severn Screen Studio, the makers of the gangster film, took to Twitter to confirm that the Bollywood star is officially a part of the Vijay-starrer. The tweet read, “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67 (sic).”

Along with the tweet, a poster of Sanjay Dutt was also revealed. Sanjay Dutt said in a statement, “When I heard the one liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey.”

Sanjay Dutt made his Kannada debut last year with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, and Thalapathy 67 marks his foray into Tamil cinema. Other than Sanjay Dutt, the film has Gautham Menon and Mysskin, who have admitted to being part of the film. Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Vikram are other actors who are rumoured to be playing important roles in Thalapathy 67.

Meanwhile, the crew of the film along with Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj has jetted off to Kashmir for a shoot. According to the passenger list, which is making the rounds on social media, Trisha and Priya Anand have also gone with the crew, confirming their presence in the movie.

Thalapathy 67 is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh after Master, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed songs for Master, is again teaming up with Vijay in Thalapathy 67.