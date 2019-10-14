Sanga Tamizhan gets November release date

Sanga Tamizhan had pulled out of the Diwali bloodbath at the box office as Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi are also set to release on the same day. Now, it is being reported that the film will release either on November 8 or November 15.

Libra Productions, who have bagged the distribution rights of the film, took to their official Twitter handle to announce the revised dates. “#SanghaThamizhan Is not releasing for #Diwali says producer @LIBRAProduc #ravindharchandrasekaran #MMAPressMeet It will release on Nov 8 or Nov 15.He will keep his words for release,” the caption read.

#SanghaThamizhan Is not releasing for #Diwali says producer @LIBRAProduc #ravindharchandrasekaran #MMAPressMeet It will release on Nov 8 or Nov 15.He will keep his words for release — LIBRA Production (@LIBRAProduc) October 11, 2019

Directed by Vijay Chander of Sketch fame, Rashi Khanna, who was last seen in Adanga Maru opposite Jayam Ravi, plays the female lead. Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, who previously acted in Meaghamann and Vettai, will essay the role of the antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Nasser, Motta Rajendran and Sriman among others. The film also also marks the reunion of Soori and Vijay Sethupathi after Rummy, Sundarapandian and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, director Vijay Chandar said, “We wanted to get this film out for Deepavali, but couldn’t. Sangathamizhan is special to me because of Vijay Sethupathi anna. He’s my favourite actor. I am sure his fans will give lots of love to this film.”