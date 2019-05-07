Vijay Sethupathi-Vijay Chander’s film titled Sanga Tamizhan

The first look and title of Vijay Sethupathi’s film, directed by Vijay Chander of Sketch fame, is out. The makers have named it Sanga Tamizhan. Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, who was earlier seen in Tamil films Meaghamann and Vettai, has been roped in to play the antagonist.

Going by the first look, we sense Vijay Sethupathi plays a messiah, who stands for people, as his character is surrounded by localites in the poster. Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a handlebar moustache and is dressed in black. We will have to wait and watch to see if Sanga Tamizhan has any connection with jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. The actor’s look is vaguely similar to one of his rural outings, Karuppan.

Raashi Khanna, who was seen latest in Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru, plays the female lead along with Nivetha Pethuraj.

The shooting of the film started on March 4. According to sources, this commercial family entertainer is predominantly set in Chennai, but a few portions have been completed in Hyderabad.

Produced by Vijaya Productions, Sanga Tamizhan has Nasser, Motta Rajendran, Sriman and others in important roles. Sanga Tamizhan also marks the reunion of Soori and Vijay Sethupathi after Rummy, Sundarapandian and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

While R Velraj is cranking the camera, Praveen KL is responsible for the editing. Previously, it was announced D Imman would compose music, but this project went to the music composer duo, Vivek Siva-Mervin Solomon of Gulebakavali fame.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vijay Chander had said, “North Madras plays a key role in this one like my previous outing, Sketch.”