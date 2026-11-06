Sandiyar is back: Kamal Haasan reclaims the title he was forced to drop 23 years ago

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has officially announced the title of his upcoming film, tentatively known as KH237. Titled Sandiyar, the film is directed by SU Arun Kumar and is scheduled for release next year.

Sharing the title announcement, Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, “Sandiyar.”

Interestingly, Sandiyar was also the original title of Kamal Haasan’s 2004 film Virumaandi. The Tamil word loosely translates to a rowdy or troublemaker. However, the title sparked controversy in 2003, with Dalit political outfit Puthiya Tamizhagam, led by K Krishnasamy, alleging that it glorified caste-based violence and could fuel tensions in southern Tamil Nadu. Following the protests, Kamal eventually renamed the film Virumaandi.