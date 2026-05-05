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‘This is what cinema can do’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mohanlal congratulate Vijay
Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party.
Jana Nayagan may not have hit the screens yet, but Vijay has already become one in real life, sparking immense joy among his fans as celebrations pour in from all corners. Following his massive electoral victory, congratulatory messages have been flooding in from across the country. Vijay’s mother reacted emotionally to the win, telling ANI, “I am very happy,” while his father added, “She is not only his mother but also his first fan.”
Expressing his pride, Vijay’s father said, “As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. I have seen his confidence and faith in people over the past two years. He always believed he would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and never had even a trace of doubt. That level of conviction is essential in a leader. He achieved this victory on his own, without any alliance. His determination has paid off. This is a historic win. It is good for Tamil Nadu and its people.”
#WATCH | Chennai: “I am so happy”, says Shoba Chandrasekhar, TVK chief Vijay’s mother, as the party won 108 seats of the total 234 in the state.
His father, SA Chandrasekhar, says, “She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy…” (04.05) pic.twitter.com/9Q1ZyL1LrA
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mohanlal congratulate Vijay
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared his reaction on X, writing, “This is what cinema can do—it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into power. This is cinema stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power. My heartfelt congratulations to Vijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”
Actor Mohanlal extended his wishes as well, posting, “Congratulations, dear Vijay, on this wonderful victory. The people have chosen you, and their trust is a true honour. I am sure you will carry it with pride and purpose as you begin this new journey of service.”
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Several other celebrities, including Manchu Lakshmi and Tiger Shroff, also congratulated Vijay. Interestingly, many fans linked the victory with Trisha’s birthday, as she celebrated her special day on May 4. She visited Tirupati in the morning and was later seen at Vijay’s Chennai residence as the election results unfolded and TVK crossed the 100-seat mark.
Following the win, heavy security has been deployed outside Vijay’s residence. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party. Vijay also greeted supporters gathered outside his parents’ home in Chennai after the results were announced.
Whistle celebrations by Thalapathy family 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #ElectionResult2026 pic.twitter.com/mO6ywlRLBS
— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 4, 2026
Videos of the Thalapathy family celebrating the victory, including moments of joy and cheer, have surfaced online. According to reports, Vijay is expected to hold a meeting with all his party’s MLAs today to chart the next course of action.
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