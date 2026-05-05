‘This is what cinema can do’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mohanlal congratulate Vijay

Jana Nayagan may not have hit the screens yet, but Vijay has already become one in real life, sparking immense joy among his fans as celebrations pour in from all corners. Following his massive electoral victory, congratulatory messages have been flooding in from across the country. Vijay’s mother reacted emotionally to the win, telling ANI, “I am very happy,” while his father added, “She is not only his mother but also his first fan.”

Expressing his pride, Vijay’s father said, “As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. I have seen his confidence and faith in people over the past two years. He always believed he would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and never had even a trace of doubt. That level of conviction is essential in a leader. He achieved this victory on his own, without any alliance. His determination has paid off. This is a historic win. It is good for Tamil Nadu and its people.”