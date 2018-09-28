Sandakozhi 2 trailer: Stage set for Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar face off

Sandakozhi 2 will release on October 18. Sandakozhi 2 will release on October 18.

The trailer of director Linguswamy’s upcoming film Sandakozhi 2 was released on Friday. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit Sandakozhi which was a landmark movie in Vishal’s career. The set-up of the rural actioner is same as the first film. Village leader Durai, played by Rajkiran, has a hot-headed heir, played by Vishal. And their family carry a formidable reputation with ‘do not mess with us’ written all over them. Even after 13 years, nothing has changed in their village or the people who inhabit it.

Rajkiran is still successfully dropping his rivals with just one punch at a time and Vishal is also busy knocking off heads. The rumors have it, the upcoming sequel will have Vishal playing a double role: father and son. The film will mainly follow the battle exploits of the son named Siva.

The first film told the story of Balu, who takes down an egoistic villain Kasi (played by Lal) in a hand-to-hand combat in the climax. The trailer suggests that the sequel will also end on a similar note.

Keerthy Suresh has been brought in to play the female lead. And Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be leading the charge against the might of Durai’s family. Varu makes a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the trailer. But, while she is there we can see her sickle skills.

The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences and ends with Vishal and Varu seemingly ready to exchange blows.

Sandakozhi 2 is Vishal’s 25th film and the actor aims to score his second box office success this year after Irumbu Thirai. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 18, coinciding with pooja holidays.

