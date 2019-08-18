Samuthirakani joins the cast of Indian 2

National Award winning actor Samuthirakani has boarded the cast of upcoming Tamil action film Indian 2, a report in the Times of India said. The film is the sequel to 1996’s Indian. Shankar, who also helmed the original, is returning to direct the sequel.

Advertising

Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprise their roles from the 1996 film. Vidyut Jammwal, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Aishwarya Rajesh and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also a part of the cast.

Lyca Productions has bankrolled the movie. Anirudh has composed the music and background score and cinematographer R Rathnavelu has handled the camera.

Samuthirakani won the National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2016 for Visaranai. He is also known for Subramaniapuram, Easan, Saattai and Oppam.

Advertising

The original Indian was about an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who sets about to remove corruption from the society. His son, however, is exactly his opposite and indulges in corrupt practices. This brings up a conflict between father and son, which culminates in the father killing the son.

The role of both father and son was played by Kamal Haasan.

Indian was hugely successful, both in terms of box office and awards. It won three National Awards and was selected by India as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996. However, it was not nominated.