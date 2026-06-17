‘He was never meant to be just a hero on screen: Samantha Ruth Prabu on meeting CM Vijay

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has written a heartfelt note about meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, her former co-star from several Tamil hits, describing the visit as one that left her with an immense sense of happiness.

“When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger,” Samantha wrote on her social media, sharing pictures from the meeting on Wednesday.

Vijay was sworn in as the 22nd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election with 108 seats. The council of ministers assumed office on May 10, marking the actor’s formal transition from cinema to public office after years of speculation about his political ambitions.

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In her post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on what it takes to make that kind of shift. “What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference.” She extended that thought outward, writing, “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call,” she wrote.

When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM.

I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something… pic.twitter.com/I2QQIrrYlF — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 17, 2026

Samantha went on to express confidence in how Vijay would approach the role. “I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it.” She concluded the post with a message of support and a line aimed at younger followers. “Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with,” the actress wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay first appeared on screen together in Kaththi in 2014, a pairing that was well received by audiences, and they went on to share the screen again in Theri, with their chemistry drawing similar praise. The two also worked together in Mersal, making Wednesday’s meeting a reunion between two actors with a long shared history on screen.