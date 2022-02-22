Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara are the new besties in town, see photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account is a treat for her fans as she shares updates about her personal and professional life. After hosting an ask-me-anything session for her fans, Samantha posted a happy photo of herself and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara. The photo shows Samantha and Nayanthara enjoying each other’s company. While Samantha kept her look chic, Nayanthara opted for a simple salwar-kameez.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Samantha wrote, “Special. To our special friendship #Nayanthara. She’s not on social media but she sends you her love.”

Nayanthara and Samantha are set to share screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is their first collaboration. The film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, will hit screens on April 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, recently shared the first look of her magnum opus Shaakuntalam. The actor plays Shakuntala in the film. She described her character as “Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.” Talking about the movie, Samantha had said that she always dreamt of playing a princess. “In 10 years of being in the film industry, it is today that I am getting to play a role, which has been my dream for a very long time. I hope I am able to give 100 percent to the project, which Guna sir is so passionate about,” she had said at the launch event of Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam, a pan-Indian film, is directed and written by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna.