Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Dream Warrior Pictures’ next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The same was announced on Friday, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. The movie will be helmed by debutant director Shantharuban.

Samantha recently dominated headlines due to trouble on the home front. After weeks of unrelenting speculations, Samantha and Chaitanya announced that they were parting ways without citing any reasons.

And the announcement unleashed a slew of vicious attacks on Samantha Ruth Prabhu as many held her responsible for the failed marriage. She issued a strong rebuttal while requesting time and space for her to recover from her split.

We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2 is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87. #ProductionNo30 pic.twitter.com/aV4kyvlJ5Z — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) October 15, 2021

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” Samantha said in the statement.

Earlier in August, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had finished shooting for the mythological drama Shaakuntalam before taking a short break.