Friday, October 15, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Dream Warrior Pictures’ next

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer will be helmed by debutant director Shantharuban.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
October 15, 2021 5:25:45 pm
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Instagram/Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The same was announced on Friday, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. The movie will be helmed by debutant director Shantharuban.

Samantha recently dominated headlines due to trouble on the home front. After weeks of unrelenting speculations, Samantha and Chaitanya announced that they were parting ways without citing any reasons.

Also Read |Samantha rubbishes claims that affairs, abortions led to divorce with Chaitanya: ‘Attack on me is relentless’

And the announcement unleashed a slew of vicious attacks on Samantha Ruth Prabhu as many held her responsible for the failed marriage. She issued a strong rebuttal while requesting time and space for her to recover from her split.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” Samantha said in the statement.

Earlier in August, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had finished shooting for the mythological drama Shaakuntalam before taking a short break.

