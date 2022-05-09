Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains how she found courage to do ‘sexy songs’, ‘hard-core action’: ‘It comes with age’ 

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s pictures from her latest photo shoot for a fashion magazine are going viral on the internet. The star could be seen striking power poses for the upcoming issue of The Peacock Magazine.

The magazine has shared some excerpts from Samantha’s interviews. Samantha could be seen explaining her career arc from a novice to a force to reckon with in the Indian film industry.

“You are only as good as your last film. What has changed for me as an actor and a performer is being offered such great roles and living up to the task. I think you are only as good as the roles you are offered. I am glad that I was able to seize all these opportunities that were offered to me and show up with the results,” she has said.

She has revealed over 10 years of experience has now made her more confident as an actor to choose a variety of roles and not to be trapped in a certain onscreen image. “‘I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity. It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hard-core action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past,” she added.

Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has emerged as a hit at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. And it seems Samantha wants to do more comedy in the future.

“I believe the most difficult thing is to make people laugh. You can make people cry, you can make people sad, but to make people laugh is truly, truly difficult and that is what I love doing—making people laugh. I like people around me to have a good time all the time. I think this comes very close to my real personality. So, I feel comedy is the nicest genre,” she said.

Samantha is waiting for the release of Yashoda. She had recently shared an intriguing glimpse of the movie, which seems like a sci-fi thriller. The film is due in cinemas on August 12.

She also has a mythological drama Shaakuntalam in the works.