Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal: ‘Don’t think or over analyse, just laugh’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday interacted with fans on her Twitter page. She seemed quite upbeat about her latest movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, despite the film getting mixed reviews.

During the interaction, Samantha advised the audience to have fun watching the movie without analysing it too much. “I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect .. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me (sic),” she wrote, when one of the Twitter users asked her to comment on the movie.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal revolves around a love triangle involving characters played by Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. “#Nayanthara is #Nayanthara there is no one like her . She is real,fiercely loyal and one of the most hard working people I have met (sic),” Samantha tweeted when she was asked to share what she thinks about Nayanthara.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film was released on April 28, coinciding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 38th birthday. “I am truly thankful for all the love. The reaction to #Khatija is truly the best birthday gift (sic),” Samantha wrote in a tweet.

The film, however, is facing flak for the way it has portrayed gender stereotypes.

Giving 2 stars to the movie, indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R wrote, “The latent nature of adult comedy in this movie is a big turn off. This film aims to play into the wild fantasies of a lovelorn man by subtly sexualising the leading ladies. But, it’s neither clean humour nor an outright adult comedy. It’s a mess. The main reason is Vignesh’s indecisiveness. He wants to keep the film safe for people to watch it with family. And at the same time, sprinkle it with just enough double meaning dialogues and scenes so that people get the hint. It also wants to be a combination of director C. S. Amudhan’s Thamizh Padam, a spoof film, and Vignesh’s 2015 hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”