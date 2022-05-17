scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal ‘best birthday gift’ as film grosses Rs 40 crore at TN box office

Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, opened to negative reviews.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 17, 2022 6:26:55 pm
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailerA still from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite upbeat about the success of her latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was released on April 28, coinciding with Samantha’s 35th birthday. The film has reportedly collected Rs 40 crore until Monday in Tamil Nadu alone, making it a commercial success.

Reacting to a post on the box office performance of the movie, Samantha on Tuesday tweeted, “Super hit Best birthday gift Thankyou @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl(sic).”

Director Vignesh Shivan also reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tweet. “Thanks to the Audience worldwide for making this possible,” he wrote.

Also Read |Director Shankar calls KGF 2 ‘cutting edge and bold’, Yash starrer is the second film ever to earn Rs 1000 cr in India

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opened to negative reviews. “There is no chemistry among Rambo, Kanmani and Khatija. It’s unclear why either Kanmani or Khatija would wish to be locked in a romanceless relationship with Rambo. He can’t even look into the eyes of these women properly while speaking with them. And he’s very bad at romance or romantic gestures that sweep a woman off her feet. And yet, Kanmani and Khatija compete against each other for Rambo’s affection,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his 2 star review.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan at cannes 2022
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look to Aishwarya Bachchan’s annual appearance, Indian stars who are attending

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement