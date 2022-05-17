Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal ‘best birthday gift’ as film grosses Rs 40 crore at TN box office

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite upbeat about the success of her latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was released on April 28, coinciding with Samantha’s 35th birthday. The film has reportedly collected Rs 40 crore until Monday in Tamil Nadu alone, making it a commercial success.

Reacting to a post on the box office performance of the movie, Samantha on Tuesday tweeted, “Super hit Best birthday gift Thankyou @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl(sic).”

Director Vignesh Shivan also reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tweet. “Thanks to the Audience worldwide for making this possible,” he wrote.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opened to negative reviews. “There is no chemistry among Rambo, Kanmani and Khatija. It’s unclear why either Kanmani or Khatija would wish to be locked in a romanceless relationship with Rambo. He can’t even look into the eyes of these women properly while speaking with them. And he’s very bad at romance or romantic gestures that sweep a woman off her feet. And yet, Kanmani and Khatija compete against each other for Rambo’s affection,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his 2 star review.