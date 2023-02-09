Samantha Ruth Prabhu flexes her lats in gym, watch video

Looks like Thursdays are lat days for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Even myositis, a rare autoimmune condition, that affects muscles, is not stopping Samantha from sweating it out at the gym. The actor on Thursday took to her Instagram story to share a video of her working out her lat muscles and listening to blaring music. The video also has a cameo by Sam’s pup Saasha.

Samantha captioned the video, “It’s the song baby.” Looks like the actor has been floored by Miley Cyrus’s latest release “Flowers”. She also shared a screenshot of the lyrics from the song with a fire emoji. The lines, which are about self-love, also come across as Samantha’s dig at someone. The lyrics read, “I can take myself dancing. And I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can. Can love me better.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been going through a rough patch. After a fairytale wedding with Naga Chaitanya in 2017, the two stars separated in 2022. Later, the actor was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, which seems to have taken a toll on her mental health as well. She broke down at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Shaakunthalam, when the film’s director Gunashekar said, “We are with you, Sam.”

Later, while speaking at the event, Samantha said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, which is a film adaptation of the epic play of Kalidasa. Made on a huge budget, the movie also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, and Prakash Raj. The film was supposed to be released on February 17, however, the makers have decided to delay the release. The new release date of the movie is yet to be announced.