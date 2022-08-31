scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks her social media detox to share deets about Yashoda teaser

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been missing from social media for many weeks now. She will next be seen in Yashoda, which is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Poster of Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been staying away from social media for the past few weeks, resurfaced online for her upcoming film, Yashoda. The actress took to social media to share the release date of her upcoming film. According to her post, the teaser of Yashoda will be unveiled on September 9th.

Here’s the post:

Directed by Hari–Harish, Yashoda is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, which is simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, and Sampath Raj. Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film.

Her last post on Instagram before the teaser announcement was in June. Similarly, Sam wasn’t tweeting since August 1. She is currently preparing for her role in Russo Brother’s thriller series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra. It is also cited as one of the reasons for her limited social media presence.

In 2022, Samantha was seen in two films — Pushpa: The Rise and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In Pushpa, she made a special appearance in the song Oo Antava song, while in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she played a lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Other than Yashoda, Samantha has Shakunthalam and Kushi as her upcoming projects.

Samantha, who was married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, divorced in 2021. The news shocked the fans of both actors. Though the reason behind the separation is not made public, Samanth in her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, hinted that things were not amicable between the two. She said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.”

