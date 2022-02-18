Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances on Beast song ‘Arabic Kuthu’: ‘This song is beyond lit’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest celebrity to be bowled over by the viral song “Arabic Kuthu” from the upcoming Tamil movie Beast, starring superstar Vijay in the lead role. As the actor had some time to kill at the airport owing to a delay in a late-night flight, she made a video of herself doing the hook step of “Arabic Kuthu” that has become the new trend across social media platforms.

“Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit,” wrote Samantha, while sharing her dance video.

“Arabic Kuthu”, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, went viral as soon as it was released earlier this week. Sun Pictures, the producers of Beast, said that the song garnered a whopping 35 million views within 48 hours of its release. As of today, the lyrical video has over 47 million views. The makers have also claimed that the song became a global hit by securing the 126th position in the Global Top 200 Chart.

Besides composing the music, Anirudh has also sung the duet number along with Jonita Gandhi. Actor Sivakarthikeyan has written the lyrics for the song.

Beast, which is written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, is now in post-production. It is set to hit screens in April this year. The industry buzz is that the makers have plans to release it in cinemas on April 14, clashing with Kannada star Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2.