Samantha Akkineni’s U-Turn to release on September 13

In a surprise announcement, Samantha Akkineni released the first look poster of her upcoming bilingual U-Turn and also confirmed the release date. Tweeting the poster Samantha, confirmed that the film would hit the screens on September 13. “Here is a film I believe in❤️ Hope you will share the same opinion on September 13th in Telugu and Tamil. Presenting #UTurnTheMovie first look. Directed by @pawanfilms and produced by @SS_Screens. Also stars @AadhiOfficial @23_rahulr @bhumikachawlat @UTurnTheMovie,” tweeted Samantha.

The impressive poster has a gritty Samantha, bordered by blood, grime, roads and buildings. U-Turn is the remake of the Kannada hit starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The story documents a journalist who investigates a crime. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Rahul Ravindran and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. The film has been helmed by Pawan Kumar, who also helmed the Kannada original. The film is being released in Tamil and Telugu.

“It’s was yet another experience in storytelling. Learnt a lot from my talented cast and crew. Watch it on Sept 13. @Samanthaprabhu2 @bhumikachawlat @23_rahulr @AadhiOfficial @SS_Screens,” Pawan tweeted.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja which has Samantha as the female lead is also releasing on September 13. Hence, it could be a Samantha weekend at the box office.

Samantha has had a great year this year at the box office with her films Rangasthalam, Irumbuthirai and Mahanati, turning out to be blockbusters. She also has several interesting projects in the pipeline including Kumararaja Thiyagaraja’s Super Deluxe and a rom-com with Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

