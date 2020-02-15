Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi team up for Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The Vignesh Shivn directorial starring Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, has been titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) The Vignesh Shivn directorial starring Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, has been titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

The three top actors in Kollywood, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, are joining hands with director Vignesh Shivn for his next film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Samantha shared the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “Let’s do this 🔥🔥🔥 … three times the trouble baby …. #kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK @vijaysethuoffl #Nayanthara @vigneshShivn @anirudhofficial @lalit_sevenscr @7screenstudio @Rowdypictures @iamarunviswa @gopiprasannaa @sureshchandraa @proyuvraaj.”

Based on the title card that was shared by the actor, the film looks promising and fun. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studios, Anirudh Ravichandran has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Although Vijay Sethupathi has already worked with both Samantha and Nayanthara, this will be the first time the two actresses will share screen space. The makers are yet to release more details regarding the plot of the film.

Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry and was seen in two big budget movies last year, Bigil and Darbar. She has also been roped in for Rajinikanth’s next tentatively titled, Thalaivar 168.

Samantha is basking on the success of her latest release, Jaanu, the official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film, 96, which incidentally starred Vijay Sethupathi along with Trisha.

