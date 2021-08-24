Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi recreate Kamal Haasan’s Valayosai song for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Watch

The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal cast have re-imagined Kamal Haasan’s Valayosai song for their film. Featuring Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, a video from the sets surfaced online, where they can be seen travelling on the footboard of a bus. They’re even wearing costumes similar to the actors in Valayosai from Sathyaa (1988)

The original song featured Kamal Haasan and Amala, sharing a bus ride. During the course of the song, Kamal and Amala stand on the footboard as the bus is fully crowded. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal director Vignesh Shivan has recreated the iconic song with not one but two leading ladies. Both Samantha and Nayanthara are wearing saree that resembles Amala’s in the original.

Earlier, Samantha celebrated her recent award win on the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and photos from the party were shared on social media. She bagged the Best Actress Award (Series) for her performance in The Family Man 2 at the IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) 2021.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film marks Vignesh’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry. Samantha recently finished shooting for her upcoming drama Shaakuntalam.