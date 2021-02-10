Samantha Akkineni: Always wanted to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday shared a new poster of her upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The poster features Samantha and Nayanthara, but they have their back turned towards the camera. Sharing the poster, Samantha expressed how excited she is to be shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

On Instagram, the Super Deluxe actor wrote, “I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi 🤩.. so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal.”

The actor said the film is “going to be a riot”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot. Vignesh, you rocking this part,” Samantha concluded.

Vignesh Shivan, the writer and director of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, was all praise for Samantha Akkineni.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “First time I didn’t get too possessive about my thangam #nayanthara pairing up with someone. @samantharuthprabhuoffl you are awesome .. we are having soo much fun hosting you in this party…way to go. Looking forward to only amazing & memorable moments :)) #goodvibes #positivevibes.”

On Twitter, Vignesh Shivan informed fans that the team has wrapped up the second schedule of the film. Sharing the poster, he also mentioned, “Feb 14th announcement coming your way today.”

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is touted to be a romantic drama. The film marks Samantha Akkineni’s first project with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.