Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Samantha Akkineni: I stand with Chinmayi

Actor Samantha Akkineni has lent her support to popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada who has accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 7:58:31 pm

samantha akkineni supports chinmayi sripaada Samantha Akkineni supported singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday tweeted in support of singer Chinmayi Sripaada who has accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct.

Samantha wrote, “Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now. I don’t know two more brutally honest people. It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH!! #istandwithchinmayi”

The actor has been constantly giving shout-outs to women who have spoken out against the culprits. Earlier, she had tweeted, ““I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving (sic).”

Even Sidharth took to Twitter and urged fans to hear what the accuser has to say. He wrote in a tweet, “Multiple women are speaking out against Kavignar #Vairamuthu. Without judging anyone, they must be heard. When somebody of @Chinmayi’s stature who has so much to lose, stands by the accusers, that’s huge! There will be investigation. First step #ListenToTheAccuser #MeToo #Timesup(sic).”

Read Chinmayi Sripaada tweets:

Also read | Lyricist Vairamuthu rubbishes sexual misconduct allegations, singer Chinmayi calls him ‘liar’

Also read | Singer Chinmayi recounts instances of sexual harassment

In her series of tweets, Chinmayi recalled at least two occasions when Vairamuthu made her feel uncomfortable and the singer claimed she was also told that “she won’t have a career” should she fail to “cooperate.”

When Vairamuthu today claimed the allegations were an attempt to ‘cast aspersions on those who are popular’, Chinmayi called him a “Liar”. She said, “To EVERYONE who will debate about me on channels – whether you slut shame me or call me names, Vairamuthu is a sexual predator. I will take this to my grave. And to Tamil channels who wouldnt even carry a ticker OR report, wanting a byte *after* Delhi news channels. No.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Watch Now
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Buzzing Now
Advertisement