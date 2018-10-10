Samantha Akkineni: I stand with Chinmayi

Samantha Akkineni supported singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday tweeted in support of singer Chinmayi Sripaada who has accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct.

Samantha wrote, “Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now. I don’t know two more brutally honest people. It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH!! #istandwithchinmayi”

The actor has been constantly giving shout-outs to women who have spoken out against the culprits. Earlier, she had tweeted, ““I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving (sic).”

Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don’t know two more brutally honest people .It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship . I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

Even Sidharth took to Twitter and urged fans to hear what the accuser has to say. He wrote in a tweet, “Multiple women are speaking out against Kavignar #Vairamuthu. Without judging anyone, they must be heard. When somebody of @Chinmayi’s stature who has so much to lose, stands by the accusers, that’s huge! There will be investigation. First step #ListenToTheAccuser #MeToo #Timesup(sic).”

Read Chinmayi Sripaada tweets:

Year 2005/2006 maybe.

Veezhamattom. An album for Srilankan Tamizhs that I had sung in, as had Manikka Vinayagam sir.

I dont remember if it was a book or an album release or both now; the performances and launch happened in Switzerland in (Bern / Zurich maybe) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

We sang. We went to Switzerland. We performed. Everyone left. Only my mother and I were asked to stay back. The organizer(I dont remember his name) asked me to visit Vairamuthu sir in a hotel in Lucerne. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

I asked why. He told me to cooperate. I refused. We demanded to be sent back to India. He said ‘You wont have a career!’ My mother and I both put our foot down, career vendam mannum vendam. Demanded an earlier flight to India and came back. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

3, maybe 4 years ago, he had a book release function & asked me to sing Tamizh Thaai vaazhthu.

I said I would be unable to.

He in turn responded ‘I ll tell (a politician) you spoke ill of him on stage, yelled at me and kept the phone down

I bawled. My parents in law consoled me — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

Then had the courage to call his manager back & told him ‘I ll go and tell the same politician you re lying because I have NEVER given a political speech and HE will trust ME.

This for refusing to sing. And you ask why victims dont name him?! To hell with those of you who do. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

In 17 years not one man in the industry across languages Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Marathi has misbehaved. Not one man has indecently messaged me or touched me. My work place is mostly clean save for some bad apples. I call Vairamuthu (Sir) out alone and I dare. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

Dear industry (And some managers you know who you are) Women know the difference between consensual sex, coercion, harmless flirting, respect and love. Do not enable the men who coerce and intimidate We can dream of being actors and singers and dancers and dubbing artistes — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

The staff at Vairamuthu sir’s office KNOW. His closest confidants know. They are also his enablers. Vairamuthu sir, you KNOW what you did. With due respect your #TimesUp I dont care if I ever sing or dub in this industry ever. This is my story. And this is the truth. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

Multiple women are speaking out against Kavignar #Vairamuthu. Without judging anyone, they must be heard. When somebody of @Chinmayi‘s stature who has so much to lose, stands by the accusers, that’s huge! There will be investigation. First step #ListenToTheAccuser #MeToo #Timesup — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 9, 2018

I am glad I spoke up NOW.

Not 5 years early. Not 10 years later but NOW. Some of us die with the stories. Many of us women still will. All of you have heard 0.2% of the stories.

Look around. Ask around. You ll know. Dont. Ask. Why. Now. Why. Not. Earlier. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

South Indian Classical Dance and Music scene B M Sundaram

Pappu Venugopal Rao

Sunil Kothari

Lokanatha Sarma

T N Seshagopalan

Sasikiran

Ravikiran My inbox is crawling with stories from people. For you too the #TimesUP — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

More from Vairamuthu’s Ladies Hostel.

More and more girls who stayed there are telling me. pic.twitter.com/iqhRAFpu1G — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

Why am I not surprised he doesn’t talk about the specific allegations from any of the girls. Doesn’t deny anything. What Chinmayi faced is much less compared to the other accounts. And obviously no apology either. Just playing the ‘victim of slander’ card. Don’t know if the lack — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) October 10, 2018

I just got from the organizers at Switzerland who KNEW of @Vairamuthu s behaviour.

I will be getting in touch with them. pic.twitter.com/NvDUlyUMJf — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

A Union I am involved in and a member – the rules of the Union forbid me from speaking to Media OR The Police. Three complaints of sexual harassment in exchange of the Union Card. And with this my dubbing career is 100% over. Sadly some female members were also enablers. pic.twitter.com/G85OEmugTa — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

Ok for all who are asking me, @Chinmayi is at the absolute top of her game. A film she dubbed & sang every song for is being celebrated through out the land. She didn’t need to do this. She had to be absolutely selfless to what she did. Give her a break — C.S.Amudhan (@csamudhan) October 9, 2018

In her series of tweets, Chinmayi recalled at least two occasions when Vairamuthu made her feel uncomfortable and the singer claimed she was also told that “she won’t have a career” should she fail to “cooperate.”

When Vairamuthu today claimed the allegations were an attempt to ‘cast aspersions on those who are popular’, Chinmayi called him a “Liar”. She said, “To EVERYONE who will debate about me on channels – whether you slut shame me or call me names, Vairamuthu is a sexual predator. I will take this to my grave. And to Tamil channels who wouldnt even carry a ticker OR report, wanting a byte *after* Delhi news channels. No.”

