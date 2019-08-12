Sakshi Aggarwal eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sakshi Aggarwal has finally been shown the door. Sakshi is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

Sakshi lost points after getting embroiled in a love triangle with Kavin and Losliya. She further lost favour when she was caught lying and creating problems inside the house for no reason.

Viewers often took to social media to complain about Sakshi’s behaviour as many saw her tiff with Kavin as unnecessary. During the episode, Kavin took the opportunity to apologize to Sakshi for hurting her feelings.

In the previous episode, host Kamal Haasan had also asked Abhirami and Mugen to clear the air about their relationship. Abhirami said that she loved the Malayasian model and dancer despite knowing that he didn’t love her back. Earlier this week, Mugen and Abhirami had a misunderstanding because of Sakshi, and Mugen broke furniture in a fit of rage.

Sakshi is the seventh contestant to be eliminated after Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma and Saravanan.