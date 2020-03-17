Sakshi Agarwal’s next film titled Puravi

Sakshi Agarwal-starrer Puravi is bankrolled by Sumathi under Black People Pictures. (Photo: Sakshi Agarwal/Instagram) Sakshi Agarwal-starrer Puravi is bankrolled by Sumathi under Black People Pictures. (Photo: Sakshi Agarwal/Instagram)

Sakshi Agarwal, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, has signed her next film, Puravi. Directed by GJ Sathya of Kaliru fame, the crime thriller will address a pertinent social issue.

Sakshi will play a journalist in Puravi. Besides, she is also training in martial arts and silambam with Pandian master, so she doesn’t have to use a body double for the stunt sequences.

Bankrolled by Sumathi under Black People Pictures, Puravi also stars Sampath Ram, Kajal Pasupathi, Deepa and Santhosh Daniel.

Sakshi, who was seen in Kaala and Viswasam, is in talks to star in Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3. The third installment of the Aranmanai franchise will have Arya playing the lead.

Reports suggest that Aranmanai has three female leads. “For now, Raashi Khanna and Sakshi Agarwal are on board,” says a source, adding, “an official confirmation is expected to be made soon.”

Additionally, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen in Arya’s upcoming film Teddy, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

