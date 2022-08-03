Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to stream on SonyLIV from this date

August 3, 2022 6:03:50 pm
Tamil courtroom drama Gargi will start streaming on SonyLIV from August 12, the platform said on Wednesday.
Starring Sai Pallavi in the title role, the critically-acclaimed film was released in cinema halls on July 15.
SonyLIV shared the premiere update on its official Twitter handle. “Sai Pallavi’s #Gargi from Aug 12 #SonyLIV…” read the post.
Also starring Kaali Venkat, Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.
Subscriber Only Stories
Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film was released in Telugu and Kannada as well.
Sai Pallavi’s last release was Virata Parvam. Also starring Rana Daggubati, the Telugu movie hit screens in June.
