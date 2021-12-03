Sai Pallavi writes a heartfelt note welcoming her sister Pooja Kannan to the movies

Sai Pallavi recently posted a lengthy note congratulating her sister Pooja Kannan who made her acting debut with Chithirai Sevvaanam, which premiered on ZEE5 on Thursday. In the note, the actor got nostalgic while explaining how her sister is a natural when it comes to acting.

“Today is a very special day for me coz the world gets to witness something that only I’ve known all along. From pretending to be sick and tricking mom n dad into letting her bunk classes, to being a firecracker even on days when she was depressed, I’ve watched this lil brat grow into a fully grown actor (even off screen). Today, she debuts as an actor in the film “Chithirai Sevvaanam” (on Zee5)!!! And I’d like for you all to watch it and give her your love. My best wishes to Silva master, who’s debuting as the director, Director/Producer Vijay Sir, Samuthirakani sir, Rima kallingal Mam, baby Manasvi and the extended team (sic),” Sai wrote on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

“And This is for you Pooju, The love that the audience shower is as addictive as the joy you get when you play a character. I pray that you enjoy this journey and surround yourself with positivity and become a better person with every experience. I love you and I’ll forever protect you. Fly high my lil one. Your proud sister,” she added.

Directed by stunt choreographer turned filmmaker Silva, Chithirai Sevvaanam revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Billed as an emotional drama, it also stars Samuthirakani in the lead role.