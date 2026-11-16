Sai Pallavi urges Dhanush not to give up films for politics like Vijay: ‘Continue to act’

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Amid the success of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Sai Pallavi is also gearing up for the release of her next film, OM: Chapter One, alongside Dhanush and Mammootty. At the upcoming movie’s pre-release event last week, Sai Pallavi requested her co-star Dhanush to continue acting, and not give it up for politics like Tamil Nadu CM, actor Vijay.
During her speech at the event, the actor shared that she saw many political flags on her way to the venue and joked that it felt like a “political gathering”. She then referred to Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to quit acting and join politics, and urged Dhanush not to take the same path. “Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act,” she smiled and said.
Sai Pallavi further elaborated why Dhanush’s presence in films is important for the audiences. She added, “Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence. So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We’ll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him.”
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#SaiPallavi’s Request to #Dhanush:
“When I saw the flags outside, it felt like a political gathering. Whatever you do, I wish you the very best. But Vijay sir has just entered politics and quit acting. I was really hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would continue acting because we don’t want to miss out on a realistic and great performer like him..”🤝 https://t.co/Opranqa5OC
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 15, 2026
A few months ago, several rumours about Dhanush’s possible political entry started doing rounds on the internet. The chatter began after the actor’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, indicated at his son’s career plans. When asked about the speculation at an event, he said, “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn’t.” He also stated that not just his son but his grandsons also had the right to join politics if they wished to do so.
Later, Dhanush’s speech at a blood donation camp also hinted at his plans to enter politics, because he requested people to find a purpose bigger than cinema. But, the actor hasn’t addressed the rumours directly. The rumours also emerged after Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the elections and he was appointed as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
About Om: Chapter 1
Om: Chapter One is a spy action thriller, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It features Dhanush in the lead role, alongside Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Indrans. Backed by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the movie is set to hit the theatres on November 20.