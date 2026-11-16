Sai Pallavi urges Dhanush not to give up films for politics like Vijay: ‘Continue to act’

Amid the success of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Sai Pallavi is also gearing up for the release of her next film, OM: Chapter One, alongside Dhanush and Mammootty. At the upcoming movie’s pre-release event last week, Sai Pallavi requested her co-star Dhanush to continue acting, and not give it up for politics like Tamil Nadu CM, actor Vijay.

During her speech at the event, the actor shared that she saw many political flags on her way to the venue and joked that it felt like a “political gathering”. She then referred to Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to quit acting and join politics, and urged Dhanush not to take the same path. “Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act,” she smiled and said.