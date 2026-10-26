Sai Pallavi takes on red sandalwood syndicate in Dhanush’s OM, watch promo

The makers of OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood unveiled the character glimpse of Sai Pallavi on Monday, introducing her as Nithya Reddy, a Central Bureau of Investigation officer tasked with investigating the smuggling of red sandalwood.

Who is Nithya Reddy?

The glimpse describes Nithya Reddy as a combination of “honesty, smartness and experience in young blood.” She is portrayed as the daughter of an Indian Forest Service officer from Naidupet, a town in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, who was killed in action. The detail of a father who died in the line of duty protecting forests, in a film about the illegal felling and smuggling of red sandalwood, gives her character a personal stake in the investigation.