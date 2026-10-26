Sai Pallavi takes on red sandalwood syndicate in Dhanush’s OM, watch promo

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The makers of OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood unveiled the character glimpse of Sai Pallavi on Monday, introducing her as Nithya Reddy, a Central Bureau of Investigation officer tasked with investigating the smuggling of red sandalwood.
Who is Nithya Reddy?
The glimpse describes Nithya Reddy as a combination of “honesty, smartness and experience in young blood.” She is portrayed as the daughter of an Indian Forest Service officer from Naidupet, a town in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, who was killed in action. The detail of a father who died in the line of duty protecting forests, in a film about the illegal felling and smuggling of red sandalwood, gives her character a personal stake in the investigation.
Nithya’s career trajectory, as laid out in the glimpse, traces a steady rise through law enforcement. She started as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Andhra Pradesh police cadre before being promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police in the CBI, where she was assigned to work with Interpol.
Nithya Reddy is shown leading the investigation into red sandalwood smuggling in an operation that carries the film’s title: OM. The codenamed operation appears to be the narrative thread that connects her character to Dhanush’s woodcutter and Mammootty’s yet-to-be-fully-revealed role, placing all three characters on different sides of the same conflict.
About OM
OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Dhanush stars in the lead as a woodcutter caught up in the red sandalwood trade. Mammootty plays a prominent role alongside him. The cast also includes Sreeleela, Sanjay Swaroop and Naseeruddin Shah, who makes his Tamil debut with this film.
Also Read: ‘Gold laced with copper’: Mammootty’s grey avatar in Dhanush’s Om unveiled, watch
The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The technical crew includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R. Kalaivanan, art director A. Pannerselvam, and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee, the latter’s involvement suggesting the film’s action sequences draw from Southeast Asian martial arts choreography traditions.
Om is produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner, along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag. RTake Studios is also backing the production. The ‘Chapter 1’ designation in the title indicates the film is intended as the first instalment of a multi-part franchise. OM releases in theatres worldwide on November 20, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.