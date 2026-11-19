Fans and casual observers have noticed it for years: the beaded mala on Sai Pallavi’s wrist, visible in almost every public appearance, every interview and often in her films. The actor has now shared the full story behind it, and it begins not on a film set but in a family home, with a grandfather and an exam the next morning.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods during the promotions of OM: Chapter 1 and Ramayana, the actor revealed that the Rudraksha mala traces back to her cousin, who brought it from the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy. It did not come directly to her. Her grandfather took it from her cousin and passed it on to her instead.