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Fans and casual observers have noticed it for years: the beaded mala on Sai Pallavi’s wrist, visible in almost every public appearance, every interview and often in her films. The actor has now shared the full story behind it, and it begins not on a film set but in a family home, with a grandfather and an exam the next morning.
In a recent interview with Behindwoods during the promotions of OM: Chapter 1 and Ramayana, the actor revealed that the Rudraksha mala traces back to her cousin, who brought it from the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy. It did not come directly to her. Her grandfather took it from her cousin and passed it on to her instead.
Also Read: ‘Sita is not weak, not dependent only on Ram’: Indira Krishnan defends Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana portrayal
The connection to the mala deepened through something very specific: exams. Sai Pallavi, who went on to complete her medical degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia before clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India, described how she began holding the mala and praying the night before examinations.
“Before a day of exams, I take that Rudraksha mala and pray. Due to that, I did better in exams actually,” she said with a smile. What started as a pre-exam ritual gradually became something she could not let go of. “Then it became everyday practice and I wear it while going to shoot also.”
About OM: Chapter 1
OM: Chapter 1 is a Tamil spy-action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, whose previous film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi became one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2024.
Dhanush plays an undercover officer who infiltrates the mafia. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the investigation. Mammootty plays Siya, a powerful figure connected to the smuggling syndicate. The cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Renu Desai.