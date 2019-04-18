Toggle Menu
Sai Pallavi rejects fairness cream ad deal worth Rs 2 crore?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/sai-pallavi-refuses-2-crore-deal-fairness-cream-brand-5681687/

Sai Pallavi rejects fairness cream ad deal worth Rs 2 crore?

Sai Pallavi, who was recently seen in Malayalam film Athiran opposite Fahadh Faasil, has reportedly turned down a fairness cream brand endorsement deal worth Rs 2 crore.

sai pallavi photos
Sai Pallavi is known for using minimal make-up in her films. Photo: Sai Pallavi/Twitter)

Sai Pallavi is riding high with her recent hits – Athiran and Maari 2. But more than her films, the actor is making news for a huge endorsement deal which she rejected. As per reports, the star has turned down a fairness cream brand that approached her for a commercial, offering a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Sai, reportedly, refused to endorse the brand because she barely uses cosmetics. The actor is known for using minimum make-up on-screen and even flaunting her non-perfect skin unabashedly.

Sai Pallavi had earlier said, “I don’t endorse beauty products. You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour.”

Read the news in Malayalam here

Sai, who made her acting debut with 2015 film Premam, has in her films kept her look real and natural, even if it meant showing off her pimples and acne.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has NGK with Suriya and Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati in her kitty.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 John Cena in talks for Suicide Squad sequel
2 If the content isn’t good, no hero can save the film: Vivekh
3 Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel blessed with a baby boy