Sai Pallavi rejects fairness cream ad deal worth Rs 2 crore?

Sai Pallavi is riding high with her recent hits – Athiran and Maari 2. But more than her films, the actor is making news for a huge endorsement deal which she rejected. As per reports, the star has turned down a fairness cream brand that approached her for a commercial, offering a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Sai, reportedly, refused to endorse the brand because she barely uses cosmetics. The actor is known for using minimum make-up on-screen and even flaunting her non-perfect skin unabashedly.

Sai Pallavi had earlier said, “I don’t endorse beauty products. You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour.”

Sai, who made her acting debut with 2015 film Premam, has in her films kept her look real and natural, even if it meant showing off her pimples and acne.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has NGK with Suriya and Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati in her kitty.