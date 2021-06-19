Sai Pallavi draws gorgeous mehendi on her hand at a wedding, see photos

Sai Pallavi posted a beautiful picture of herself with henna applied on her hands. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Sai Pallavi on Saturday treated her fans to several photos of herself with mehendi applied on her left hand and feet as she attended a wedding. The photos show Sai wearing a yellow salwar kameez as she is blushing, looking at the henna designs. “Self love #btw #IdrewIt #righthandyettobepampered,” the Paava Kadhaigal actor wrote with the photo.

As soon as Sai posted the photos on Instagram, fans began showering love in the comments section of the post. While many wrote how beautiful she looked, some expressed their love by simply posting heart emojis.

Four days ago, the actor had shared a photo of herself and a few of her loved ones. “Madhuve squad,” the actor had captioned the photos.

On the work front, Sai has Love Story, Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy in her kitty.

While Love Story pairs Sai Pallavi with Naga Chaitanya, Virata Parvam marks her first collaboration with Rana Daggubati. Shyam Singha Roy is her second project with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi.