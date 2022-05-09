scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Sai Pallavi joins Kamal Haasan’s upcoming production venture

Sai Pallavi will share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in Kamal Haasan's upcoming production venture.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 9, 2022 9:38:57 pm
Sai Pallavi, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar PeriasamySai Pallavi with Kamal Haasan and Rajkumar Periasamy. (Photo: Twitter/ RKFI)

Actor Sai Pallavi has been roped in for director Rajkumar Periasamy’s untitled film, which is bankrolled by superstar Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International. “We are elated to welcome talented performer @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #RKFIProductionNo_51 (sic),” tweeted the banner.

The announcement coincided with the 30th birthday celebration of Pallavi on Monday.

The upcoming film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The movie was announced last year during the finale of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. “It’s a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. In fact, he’s an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me,” Sivakarthikeyan had said earlier.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, has various projects in the pipeline. She is waiting for the release of Gari and Virata Parvam.

Kamal Haasan recently kickstarted the promotions of his much-awaited movie Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie will be released in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.

