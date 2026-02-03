Sai Pallavi joins Dhanush’s D55: One of Kollywood’s favourite pairings gets a second act

D55 marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, with their first pairing coming in director Balaji Mohan's Maari 2.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readHyderabadFeb 3, 2026 05:39 PM IST
Sai Pallavi to star in Dhanush's D55Sai Pallavi will share screen space with Dhanush in D55.
After weeks of online speculation and mounting curiosity, it is now official. Sai Pallavi is on board Dhanush’s 55th film tentatively titled D55. The announcement, made on Monday, by Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films on X (formerly Twitter), has sent a wave of excitement rippling across Tamil cinema and beyond, reigniting one of Kollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairings.

Wunderbar Films broke the news with a post that read: “She’s about grace and strength — all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite Sai Pallavi on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen.” The message was accompanied by photos of the actress.

 

A day after the official welcome, Sai Pallavi herself responded on her Instagram stories, thanking director Rajkumar Periasamy for his warm words and adding a touch of candidness to the excitement. She wrote: “Thank you so much sir. Nervous excitement!”

D55 marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, with their first pairing coming in director Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2. While the 2017 film received a mixed commercial reception, it gave us one of Indian cinema’s most enduring dance numbers, “Rowdy Baby”, which has crossed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube and remains a cultural touchstone. The reunion on D55 has reignited hopes that the chemistry between the two could once again produce something truly memorable.

 

D55 is shaping up to be a high-profile affair. Alongside Sai Pallavi, the film also features actress Sreeleela, whose casting was announced on January 30, marking her first-ever collaboration with Dhanush. The project’s music is being composed by young sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

