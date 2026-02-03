Sai Pallavi joins Dhanush’s D55: One of Kollywood’s favourite pairings gets a second act

After weeks of online speculation and mounting curiosity, it is now official. Sai Pallavi is on board Dhanush’s 55th film tentatively titled D55. The announcement, made on Monday, by Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films on X (formerly Twitter), has sent a wave of excitement rippling across Tamil cinema and beyond, reigniting one of Kollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairings.

Wunderbar Films broke the news with a post that read: “She’s about grace and strength — all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite Sai Pallavi on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen.” The message was accompanied by photos of the actress.