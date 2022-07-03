scorecardresearch
Sai Pallavi’s film Gargi will release in theaters on this date

Sai Pallavi's Gargi is produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment.

July 3, 2022 12:36:42 pm
Sai PallaviSai Pallavi in her upcoming film Gargi.

After Virata Parvam’s success, Sai Pallavi fans are looking forward to her next release, titled Gargi. On Saturday, the actor announced the release date of the film. The film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, is heading to the theaters on July 15. Sharing a poster of the film, Sai Pallavi tweeted, “Gargi will be yours from the 15th of July.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to know more details of the film. Earlier this year, the makers of the film treated the audience to a glimpse of the film. The video, which is a minute and a half long, shows Sai Pallavi pulling off some intense scenes and at the same time being her chirpy, bubbly self off-the-camera. In the video, she is also seen dubbing for the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As per the first look of the film, Sai Pallavi seems to be fighting for justice. In the glimpse, she is constantly seeking the truth and demands respect from her family, who treat her unfairly because she is a woman. She seems to be fighting a multi fronted war with family, society and system.

Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, who made his debut as a director with Nivin Pauly starrer Richie (2017). The Tamil version of the film will be presented by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

“Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi. Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it,” Suriya wrote in a tweet in response to which Sai Pallavi wrote, “Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot.” Gargi marks her second theatrical outing this year. She was last seen in Virata Parvam, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

