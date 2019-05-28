Sai Pallavi on fairness cream endorsement: What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad?

Actor Sai Pallavi recently opened up about her decision to not endorse fairness creams. The actor spoke about how, very early in her life, she realised the impact such products or advertisement have on the minds of youngsters.

Remembering a situation with her sister Pooja, Sai recalled how she tricked her into eating vegetables and fruits in order to become fair and later felt bad about it.

“I told her once that if she wants to become fair, she should eat fruits and vegetables. And she did it! She doesn’t like fruits and vegetables at all but she still did it because she wanted to become fair. I felt very bad then. What an impact it has created on a girl five years younger than I am!” Sai Pallavi told Behindwoods.

She continued to talk about how the standards of beauty in India are flawed.

“What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I’ll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I don’t have any other big needs. I can say that the standards we have are wrong. This is the Indian colour. We can’t go to foreigners and ask them why they’re white. That’s their skin colour and this is ours,” the Premam actor said.

Sai Pallavi also spoke about how insecure she was about herself ahead of the release of her debut film Premam.

The actor admitted that she was concerned about her acne and thought her voice was manly. She was even insecure about her eyebrows. However, the 27-year-old said that if now she has the power to bring about a change in society, she rather do it the right way.

“I myself have had these insecurities. So when I have the power to change things at least a little bit, I want to use it the right way,” Sai Pallavi concluded.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of NGK, a Selvaraghavan project that also stars Suriya and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film will release on May 31.