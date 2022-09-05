Sai Pallavi enjoys ‘family trip after ages’, see photos

Actor Sai Pallavi on Monday took to Instagram to share photos from her ‘family trip’. Pallavi posted a series of photos with her parents, sister and a friend. She captioned the photos, “❤️ #Familytripafterages #Thiswasspecial.”

Dressed in a sea-green salwar suit, the actor looked resplendent as she posed with her family in the serene location.

Fans were left excited seeing the candid side of the Virataparvam actor. While some fans dropped heart emojis on the photos, one fan wrote, “Aww Bangaram 🥹♥️.” Another fan commented, “Damn cute ☺️😊❤️ no-one can beat you in cuteness❤️❤️❤️.”

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Gargi. The film released in July this year to a positive response. In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Sai Pallavi and Kaali Venkat bring their best to a challenging drama about crime, punishment and justice system.”