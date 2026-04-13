Sai Abhyankkar breaks silence on rumors of joining AGS Entertainment’s next as an actor

It took two tweets and one reply to start and finish a rumour in Tamil film circles. Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer of AGS Entertainment and CEO of AGS Cinemas, posted a welcome message on social media for 21-year-old music composer Sai Abhyankkar. “Super happy to welcome the super talented Sai Abhyankkar on board for our next production. May this be the first of many associations,” she wrote. Her sister Aishwarya Kalpathi, Associate Creative Producer at AGS Entertainment, followed with her own post shortly after. “Officially on board for our next one! Welcome to the AGS family, Sai Abhyankkar,” she added.

Both posts were warm and clearly celebratory, but neither one specified in what capacity Abhyankkar was joining the production. For a young musician who has become one of the most recognisable faces in Tamil music well before most of his film projects have even released, that gap was enough to set speculation in motion. Fans and followers quickly floated the idea that AGS was preparing to launch Abhyankkar as an actor, with the Kalpathi sisters’ enthusiastic posts adding fuel to the fire.

The assumption had some logic behind it. AGS Entertainment, established by the Kalpathi brothers in 2006, has built a strong reputation for identifying and backing new talent. Their 2022 film Love Today turned Pradeep Ranganathan from a relatively unknown face into a bankable star. Dragon, released in 2025, further cemented that reputation as a banner willing to bet on the right people. The idea of them packaging their next new face did not seem far-fetched, especially given how visible Sai Abhyankkar has become as a public personality, not just a composer working behind the scenes.

However, when someone put the acting debut speculation into words on social media, Abhyankkar replied with a single word: “Lol.” It was the kind of response that said everything without saying much. He was joining AGS Entertainment as a music composer, not as an actor, and the very idea of the mix-up apparently amused him.

To understand why the clarification matters, it helps to know where Sai Abhyankkar stands right now. Born on November 4, 2004, in Chennai, he is the son of veteran playback singers Tippu and Harini, both well-known voices in Tamil and Telugu cinema from the 2000s. Growing up in that household, he took to music early, learning instruments including the tabla, mridangam, piano, drums and guitar, and began composing original music in his early teens.

His public breakthrough came in January 2024 when his debut independent single “Katchi Sera,” released under Think Indie, went viral. The music video gained widespread popularity and as of January 2026 had garnered over 250 million views on YouTube. His second single “Aasa Kooda” followed in June 2024 and performed even better. As of January 2026, the video had surpassed 350 million views on YouTube.

What made his rise unusual was that all of this happened before a single theatrical film he composed for had released. On the same day “Aasa Kooda” was released, Abhyankkar signed his first feature film, Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Raghava Lawrence. From there, his project list grew rapidly. In December 2024, it was announced that Abhyankkar had replaced AR Rahman as the composer for RJ Balaji’s directorial venture Karuppu, starring Suriya. He also signed on to compose for the Allu Arjun and Atlee collaboration Rakka, and for Silambarasan TR’s 49th film, among several others.