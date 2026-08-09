‘Sacrificed time with family’: Nayanthara reveals Yash’s 4.5-year journey for Toxic

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is rarely seen promoting her films, but she recently made an exception for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. On Saturday, Nayanthara attended the film’s trailer launch event in Bengaluru, where she spoke about working with director Geetu Mohandas and actor Yash. The actress also praised her co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Kiara Advani.

Nayanthara began her speech at the trailer launch by explaining why she doesn’t attend promotional events. She said, “It’s not that I don’t want to attend promotional events; it’s just that I am not very good at it. I stay away from it, but this was special. Yash just made a call, and it was enough for me to attend the event. The kind of vision these people have; I thank our producer for believing in the vision Geetu had. He is one of the nicest producers I have ever worked with.”

Talking about working with Geetu Mohandas, Nayanthara said, “Geetu and I have had a long and beautiful journey. We have acted in a film together, maybe 20 years ago. That was a different Geetu. When she called me for this film, I wasn’t so sure because there are a lot of actors in the film, and usually, I am a little careful or apprehensive about choosing a film where there are a lot of actors. When she called me, I said I don’t think I want to do this film. She asked me several times. So I asked her to come and narrate it to me. From that moment, I wondered who is this director that we have not seen. You have seen the trailer, but the film is going to blow your mind. I have so much to say about her, the woman that you are, the way you took care of each and every actor, and gave love when everyone needed you. All actors have had their tough moments and she was there holding their hands, walking with them, doing the best she could.”

Watch – Toxic trailer: It’s Yash vs Yash in a film soaked in blood and tears

Nayanthara also had words of praise for her co-star Yash, whom she affectionately referred to as “Rocky Bhai.” “The first time I met Yash… I have worked with a lot of superstars and actors; everyone is big and cool. With Yash, when I met him for the first time, the larger-than-life image he has is the same in person. I have never ever seen a more hardworking actor than him. Every single day on set, I was amazed at the way he worked. This man gave four and a half years of his life. He sacrficed his time with his family, his kids; he was just bothered about work. I have never seen an actor take care of the director the way he did. I have so much love and respect for the actor, producer, and human being he is.”

Nayanthara further added, “I also want to mention Radhika. Everyone talks about the cast and crew, but no one talks about the sacrifices of the family. She has been Yash’s biggest strength.”

Nayanthara praises Kiara Advani and Rukmini Vasanth

Nayanthara went on to shower praise on her co-stars Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, among others. Praising Rukmini, she said, “Lots of love to Rukmini, Tara, Kiara, Huma, and Akshay. I have been seeing Rukmini’s journey and the amazing films she has been doing. I feel so proud of her.” She even called Tara Sutaria “a cute princess,” and lauded Huma Qureshi. Talking about Huma, Nayanthara said, “On sets, I made a friend. Huma and I spoke the most because we had the most combinations. I had an amazing experience working with her.”

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Nayanthara’s praise for Kiara was particularly emphatic, with the actor predicting that Toxic would mark a turning point in her career. “Kiara, this is one of the best films you have done in your entire career. There is a Kiara before, and there will be a Kiara after Toxic. This film will be your best.”

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Kiara, too, spoke about the significance of Toxic in her career and credited Geetu Mohandas and Yash for believing in her and giving her the opportunity to play Nadia. At the trailer launch, she said, “I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed I was capable of this, much before I knew I was ready to take that fearless leap as an actor. This part would be very special in my journey. There will be a Kiara before Toxic and one after Toxic. You guys have spoilt me.”

Toxic is slated to release on August 26 in theatres.