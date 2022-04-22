Saani Kaayidhame teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan promise a thriller as cold-blooded killers

Dhanush on Friday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Tamil-Telugu movie Saani Kaayidhame. The film stars his elder brother Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Written and directed by Arun Madeshwaran of Rocky fame, the movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 6.

“I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go!,” said Keerthy while tweeting the trailer.

“You won’t be able to turn a blind eye to this,” Selvaraghavan added.

The trailer introduces us to Keerthy’s Ponni, who is meditating on the true meaning of revenge. “Revenge is when we hit someone who hit us. A guy destroys our whole life and all he gets is prison time. Is it what you call revenge?” she asks, giving us a peek into her insatiable urge to punish people who wronged her. And judging from the trailer, she gets ruthless in exacting her revenge on her tormentors.

We see Ponni wielding a machete, and handgun and feeling a sense of satisfaction watching a man burn alive.

I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go! Here’s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham ❤️#SaaniKaayidhamTeaser https://t.co/s003JDkRwp#SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime,

May 6 @primevideoin — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 22, 2022

And Ponni’s mission for vengeance is assisted by Sangaiyyah. Who is he to her? It’s unclear from the trailer. But, it’s clear as a day that Sangaiyyah is also as cold-hearted as Ponni. They both have been consumed by vengeance and they won’t stop at anything less than their enemies dying a gruesome death.

The visual style is very similar to Arun Madeshwaran’s Rocky. He seems to be establishing a signature style in portraying extreme violence and its intensity.

The film will also be available in Telugu as Chinni.